Palestinian Ambassador Visits UMT, Explores Academic Cooperation With University Leadership

Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid, visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT), where he met with UMT Chairman and President Ibrahim Hasan Murad to discuss expanding academic and research collaboration between Pakistan and Palestine.

According to details shared by the university, the meeting focused on strengthening educational partnerships, enhancing research cooperation, and identifying new opportunities for institutional collaboration. The two sides also exchanged views on promoting stronger academic links between universities in Pakistan and Palestine.

During the discussions, both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expressed their commitment to creating greater educational opportunities for Palestinian students. They also agreed to encourage joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programs, and broader institutional cooperation aimed at advancing higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said UMT remains firmly committed to supporting the people of Palestine through education and academic engagement. He noted that the university will continue to provide quality educational opportunities, expand research collaboration, and contribute to the intellectual development of Palestinian students.

He emphasized that education serves as a powerful bridge between nations, fostering mutual understanding, sustainable peace, and shared progress.

Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid praised UMT for its academic standards, research culture, international collaborations, and innovation-driven learning environment. He also commended the university's efforts to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to become responsible future leaders.

As part of his visit, the Palestinian ambassador participated in UMT's tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling, describing the gesture as a symbol of environmental responsibility, friendship, peace, and hope for a sustainable future.

The visit concluded with Chairman and President Ibrahim Hasan Murad presenting the ambassador with a commemorative souvenir to mark the occasion.