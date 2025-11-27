President of Al-Mustafa International University visits Al-Hikmah Institute in Indonesia

AhlulBayt News Agency: As part of his ongoing scientific and cultural tour of Southeast Asia, Hojatoleslam Abbasi, President of Al-Mustafa International University, paid an official visit to the Al-Hikmah Institute in Indonesia, accompanied by Al-Mustafa’s representative in the country.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Mr. Juliyadi, director of the Al-Hikmah Institute, along with a group of senior administrators, scholars, and educators from the center. The meeting highlighted the expanding academic and cultural cooperation between Indonesia’s Islamic institutions and the global educational network of Al-Mustafa International University.

During the session, both sides reviewed the institute’s ongoing educational, research, and cultural activities, and discussed prospects for enhanced collaboration. The talks focused on developing joint programs, strengthening scholarly exchanges, and promoting advanced religious education tailored to the needs of Indonesia’s young generation.

Mr. Juliyadi presented a comprehensive report on the establishment, mission, and achievements of the Al-Hikmah Institute. He emphasized the center’s dedication to deepening Islamic understanding and fostering a balanced, research-driven approach among students across Indonesia’s diverse academic landscape.

Hojatoleslam Abbasi toured several departments of the institute and held conversations with faculty members and students. He expressed satisfaction with the academic and cultural initiatives underway, praising the Al-Hikmah Institute as a successful model of Islamic educational growth in Southeast Asia.

He reaffirmed Al-Mustafa International University’s commitment to supporting such institutions, stressing the importance of strong educational partnerships, knowledge exchange, and collaborative research across the Muslim world.

The visit represented another step in strengthening Al-Mustafa International University’s global presence and deepening its engagement with Indonesia—home to one of the world’s largest and most vibrant Islamic academic communities.

