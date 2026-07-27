Israeli forces spray racist graffiti on Palestinian homes in Bethlehem

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces sprayed racist graffiti on the walls of two Palestinian homes in the town of Al-Khader and Aida refugee camp in the Bethlehem province on Sunday.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces raided the homes of Bassam Al-Balboul in Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, and Jihad Abu Amsha in Aida refugee camp, north of the city, and spray-painted racist slogans on their walls. No detentions were reported.

The sources added that Israeli forces also raided the town of Husan, where they deployed in several areas, searched a home, and fired tear gas and stun grenades in the vicinity.

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