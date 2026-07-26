Pakistani Shia Cleric: Trump Downfall is Inevitable and Approaching

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The head of Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, has called for urgent humanitarian assistance for Lebanon, saying the country is facing a worsening crisis due to continued Israeli military operations and the ongoing blockade.

Addressing a gathering in Lahore, Naqvi said many Lebanese families are struggling to obtain food, medicines, and other essential supplies. He argued that the international response has fallen short and claimed that the Muslim world has not taken an effective role in addressing the humanitarian situation, drawing a comparison with its response to the conflict in Gaza.

He urged efforts to establish practical channels through which people in Pakistan could send relief to civilians in Lebanon. According to Naqvi, immediate access to food aid and medical supplies is critical as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

The religious leader also said that the Pakistani public has historically stood with communities affected by conflict and asserted that the people of Pakistan continue to support those in Palestine, Gaza, Yemen, Iran, and Lebanon. He added that, in his view, only sectarian and extremist groups do not share that position.

During his speech, Naqvi further claimed that there are ongoing attempts to weaken Hezbollah and alleged that various armed groups, including ISIS, along with regional factors involving Syria, are being used toward that objective. He did not provide evidence to support these claims.

Concluding his address, Naqvi turned to U.S. politics, saying he believes U.S. President Donald Trump's political downfall is inevitable and approaching. He argued that Trump's policies and conduct have generated significant public backlash in the United States and claimed that Americans themselves would ultimately bring about his political defeat.