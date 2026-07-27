Gaza death toll rises to 73,326 with 173,997 injured since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,326, with 173,997 people injured, since October 7, 2023.

In its daily report on casualties, the ministry said Gaza hospitals received nine fatalities over the past 24 hours — including seven newly killed victims and two who succumbed to previous injuries — along with 36 new injuries.

The ministry added that since the ceasefire on October 11, the number of Palestinian deaths has reached 1,200, with 3,888 injuries recorded and 803 bodies recovered.

It also noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams continue to face difficulties reaching them.

...................

End/ 257