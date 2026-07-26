Anwar Ibrahim Defends Long‑Standing Pro‑Palestinian Policy, Vows No Sway from Foreign Pressure

ABNA24 - Malaysia’s Prime Minister rejected criticism from some U.S. lawmakers, stressing that his country will not yield to American pressure.

Anwar Ibrahim said that Kuala Lumpur’s policy of banning entry to Israeli citizens will not change and that foreign pressure will not influence the Malaysian government’s decisions.

Anwar stated that Malaysia’s position is based on supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and opposing injustice, occupation, and continued attacks against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Malaysian prime minister added that the policy is not a new decision, but one that has been in place for decades, and that the U.S. government is aware of Malaysia’s long-standing stance toward Israel.

He stressed:

"There may be threats, but the Malaysian government will firmly defend the rights of its people and its independent policies."

Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks came after eight members of the U.S. Congress criticized Malaysia’s policy toward Israeli citizens in a letter to the U.S. Secretary of State and called for a review of Washington’s security and economic relations with Kuala Lumpur.

Responding to the criticism, the Malaysian prime minister said:

"How can elected representatives in the United States remain silent in the face of the killing of children, women, and civilians, the destruction of homes, and the occupation of territories? Malaysia is an independent country and has the right to adopt positions based on its principles and values."

Addressing claims regarding Malaysia’s ties with Hamas, Anwar said he had not hidden his meetings with some of the group’s leaders, adding that the meetings were held to express sympathy with families affected by attacks and killings in Gaza.

Anwar Ibrahim concluded by dismissing the criticism from U.S. lawmakers as unfounded and reaffirmed Malaysia’s continued independent policy regarding the Palestinian issue.



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