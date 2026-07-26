Trump Will Fall at Hands of American People: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Javad Naqvi, the head of the Ummah Mustafa (p.b.u.h) Awakening Movement, in remarks in Lahore, referring to the continuous attacks of the Zionist regime on Lebanon, warned about the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in this country and said, "The people of Lebanon, following continuous bombings and siege, are facing a severe shortage of food, medicine, and other basic necessities."

He stated, "Just as the Islamic Ummah remained silent regarding the Gaza crisis, it is now not playing an effective role in the face of the suffering of the Lebanese people."

This Pakistani scholar added, "Lebanon needs food and medicine aid more than ever, and practical solutions must be provided to deliver the aid of the Pakistani people to the oppressed Lebanese nation."

Naqvi added, "The Pakistani people have always stood by the oppressed nations, and today, with the exception of divisive and takfiri currents, they support the people of Palestine, Gaza, Yemen, Iran, and Lebanon."

He also said, "Efforts to destroy Hezbollah continue, and in this path, the ISIS group, some regional currents, and agents stationed in Syria are being used."

The head of the Ummah Mustafa (p.b.u.h) Awakening Movement concluded his remarks by referring to the U.S. President, saying, "In my view, Donald Trump's downfall is certain and imminent. His policies, oppression, and inhumane behavior have created a widespread wave of dissatisfaction within America, and ultimately, Trump will be removed from the scene by the American people themselves."

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