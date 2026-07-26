Haaretz: Netanyahu Recorded in History as Worst Prime Minister of Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Haaretz, referring to the events of October 7, 2023, wrote that Netanyahu's failure is not limited to that day, but the heavy economic and security costs resulting from it will also be recorded in his record. The newspaper added that the image Netanyahu had built over the years as "Mr. Security" collapsed after the October 7 attack, and that event became a failure for which his government bears responsibility.

The newspaper also claimed that residents of the occupied territories have faced one of the most difficult periods of security threats in this regime's history since the start of the war.

According to Haaretz, the unprecedented increase in the Defense Ministry's budget, rising taxes, declining public services, and increasing public debt will have consequences that will negatively affect the economy and the standard of living of Israeli residents for many years.

Meanwhile, the latest poll published by the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv shows that if elections were held, the opposition coalition against Netanyahu would be able to form a government with 62 Knesset seats, while the right-wing camp led by Netanyahu would only secure 48 seats.

Under the current schedule, the upcoming Israeli elections will be the first since 1988 to be held on schedule, following the full completion of the Knesset's four-year term.

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