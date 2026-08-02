Space, intelligence, defense economy key to Iran’s future military strategy: Acting defense minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza says space technology, intelligence superiority, the defense economy, and industrial resilience are among Iran’s top priorities in preparing for future warfare.

Speaking at a gathering of defense industry scientists on Saturday, Ebn al-Reza outlined the requirements of future warfare, identifying space-based technologies, intelligence superiority, the defense economy, and the resilience of industrial infrastructure as the four main priorities of the country's defense industry.

He warned that analyses suggesting the enemy has reached a strategic deadlock must not lead to negligence.

“Many analysts may today speak of the enemy’s confusion, strategic deadlock, and narrowing options as a result of the success of our Armed Forces and its failure to achieve its objectives. However, such assessments must not lead us to complacency or inaction. The defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran must continue its path of progress, innovation, and preparedness with even greater momentum than before.”

He described space-based technologies as decisive for battlefield guidance, navigation, and command, and said intelligence superiority forms the foundation of operational advantage before any military engagement.

Brigadier General Ebn al-Reza stressed the importance of the defense economy, calling for the production of effective, low-cost, agile, and mass-producible equipment through indigenization.

He also highlighted the need to leverage defense technologies in sectors such as transportation, energy, and communications to drive national development.

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