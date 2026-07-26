CNN: White House Officials Concerned About Continuation of War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN, citing informed sources, reported that U.S. operations against Iran are in a state of "suspension," and simultaneously, disagreements and concerns within the U.S. political and military structure over the continuation of the path of tension with Tehran have increased.

According to this report, J.D. Vance, the U.S. Vice President, and Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a meeting held on Friday with Donald Trump at the White House, warned about the risk of escalating conflict with Iran. According to CNN sources, these two officials also expressed concern about the possible depletion of ammunition stockpiles and the increasing costs of any prolonged military operation.

CNN added that at this meeting, a number of U.S. officials also warned about the strategic consequences of entering a broader conflict; an issue that, according to the network, has made the reasons for the cessation or suspension of U.S. attacks against Iran not entirely clear.

Meanwhile, the White House, in a statement cited by CNN, claimed that Trump still prefers a diplomatic solution, but if Iran continues its activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against U.S. allies, all options will remain on the table.

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