Lebanese MP: Zionist Regime Destroying Border Villages, Lebanon’s Government Remains Spectator

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Fadlallah, at a ceremony commemorating two Hezbollah martyrs in the Ghobeiry area, referring to the continuation of demolition and excavation operations in border villages, claimed that the agreement signed with the Zionist regime has legitimized this regime's occupation.

He added that no serious action has been taken by the Lebanese government to stop this process or to raise this demand in negotiations with the United States, and described the continuation of this situation as a "crime against the people of the south."

He also, emphasizing that resistance is the only option available for defending Lebanon against the threats of the Zionist regime, stated that Hezbollah, even after the ceasefire, remained committed to its obligations for months and during this period tried to transfer the responsibility of defending the country to the government, but according to him, the government has been unable to effectively protect Lebanon's sovereignty, land, and citizens.

Fadlallah, at the same time, emphasized Hezbollah's readiness for dialogue on the national defense strategy, provided that the government fulfills its responsibilities.

This Lebanese parliamentarian, stating that Hezbollah seeks participation within the framework of the law and official institutions of the country, enumerated the return of residents to the south, the liberation of occupied territories, the reconstruction of damaged areas, the release of prisoners, and the cessation of violations of Lebanon's sovereignty as the main demands of the resistance.

He concluded by emphasizing the continuation of political opposition to the government's policies, and announced that Hezbollah, while adhering to national unity and preventing internal tension, will defend the resistance, the rights of the people, and Lebanon's national interests.

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