CBS Claimed: Iran-Oman Talks on Strait of Hormuz Progressed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The CBS network claimed that the talks between Iran and Oman regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the territorial waters of each in this area have progressed.

CBS reported that while everything is moving in a positive direction, diplomacy needs more time to reach an agreement.

According to this report, Omani officials traveled to Tehran on Friday for talks, and this diplomatic communication coincided with Donald Trump's decision to halt the bombing against Iran.

The report says that the U.S. bombing of Iran was deliberately stopped so as not to disrupt this sensitive in-person diplomacy.

According to this report, the United States is closely monitoring the Iran-Oman talks.

Meanwhile, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, held a telephone conversation on Friday evening, July 23, discussing and exchanging views on the latest regional developments, the situation of maritime security, and the passage of commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, following the reciprocal and proportionate responses of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces to the aggressive U.S. actions against the country.

The two ministers also, referring to the importance of maintaining shipping security, examined and consulted on solutions and regional cooperation to prevent the escalation of tensions and to establish peace, stability, and security in the region.

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