US Stripped of Regional Dominance as Iran's Active Deterrence Takes Hold: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The interim Friday Prayers leader of Tehran stressed that the United States is no longer the primary player in the region, asserting that Iran has reached a level of active deterrence where the enemy cannot engage in adventurism without receiving a fitting response.

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermons in Tehran, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard hailed the historical role of the people of southern Iran in defending the nation's territorial integrity.

"I want to begin the sermon with several salutations. First, salutations to the brave and resilient border guards of the southern region; valorous men who, throughout all eras of history, have been the forefront of Iranian resistance against aggressor enemies," Aboutorabi-Fard said.

The senior cleric pointed to the steadfastness of the southern people against the Portuguese occupation of the Strait of Hormuz in the 16th century and the British occupation of Bushehr during World War I, recalling the epic of Rais Ali Delvari.

He further praised the Iraqi nation for turning the Arbaeen pilgrimage into a symbol of Muslim solidarity and a demonstration of the soft power of the Resistance, extending salutations to the "steadfast pillars" of Hezbollah, the tireless people of Gaza, and the deterrent power of Yemeni forces.

Power on the Battlefield Speaks First at the Negotiating Table

Aboutorabi-Fard emphasized that in today's political landscape, the rules of the game are defined by power, not justice. "Intelligent and trustworthy politicians of the country have realized this truth and are committed to it: that on the battlefield, power speaks first so that righteousness can prevail at the negotiating table," he stated.

He noted that what extinguishes the fire of Washington and Tel Aviv's weaponry is the deterrent power of Iran and its allies.

Initiative in the Hands of Iranians

Referring to recent operations by Iran’s Armed Forces, the interim Friday Prayers leader declared that the initiative is currently in the capable hands of Iranians and their allies.

He cited Operation "Nasr 2" and the "Thunderbolt" operation, stating that the destruction of fighter jets, helicopters stationed at American bases, the annihilation of defense systems, and the casualties inflicted demonstrate that the balance of power is shifting in favor of Iran and its allies.

US No Longer the Main Actor

Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi-Fard asserted that successful military operations, the firm will to continue confronting US aggression, the powerful presence in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the unity of the battlefields are clear proof that America is no longer the region's main actor.

"Today, with the strategies of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the struggles stemming from the knowledge and faith of the IRGC and Army combatants, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved a level of active deterrence where the enemy cannot embark on an adventure without receiving a suitable response," he said.

The cleric stressed that the new strategy aims to increase the cost of any potential aggression. "If the enemy understands that the cost of continuing the war exceeds its potential benefits, deterrence has reached its main objective," he added, pointing to the targeting of a US military base and central command center in Jordan as a sign of this shift.

Enemy Seeks to Strike National Unity

Warning that the conflict is not merely a military confrontation but a full-scale competition involving security, economic, media, and psychological dimensions, Aboutorabi-Fard cautioned against underestimating the enemy.

Based on existing documents, he revealed that the enemy's primary roadmap is to reduce social capital by deepening social gaps, intensifying political differences, and exploiting cognitive warfare to strike at national unity.

He reiterated the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the need for unity, avoidance of discord, and solidarity as the most fundamental duties of the Iranian nation in this critical juncture.

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