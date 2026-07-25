Pakistani Mufti: Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Was Symbol of Unity for Muslim Ummah

Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Friday prayer preacher of Jamia Syeda Fatimatuz Zahra (S.A) and head of Jamia Zainabiya, Jamia Banat-ul-Islam, and Jamia Bait-ul-Quran, said that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei was not only a tragedy for Iran but a profound loss for the entire Muslim Ummah and humanity. He said the late leader's steadfast commitment to defending the sanctities of Islam and promoting justice had left a lasting legacy across the Muslim world.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Iran and participation in the funeral ceremonies of the late leader, Mufti Ashiq Hussain said he witnessed exceptional warmth and hospitality from the Iranian people in Tehran, Qom, and other cities. According to him, Pakistanis were welcomed with great respect, and many Iranians expressed their affection by chanting slogans celebrating the friendship between Pakistan and Iran.

He noted that the participation of millions of mourners in the funeral and funeral prayers demonstrated the deep respect and admiration the Iranian nation held for the late leader. The presence of religious scholars, diplomats, and official delegations from various countries, including Pakistan, also reflected the significance of the occasion and the close ties between the two neighboring countries.

During his eight-day stay, Mufti Ashiq Hussain met senior scholars of the seminary in Qom, university officials, and representatives of leading religious institutions. He said the meetings focused on strengthening unity between Sunni and Shia Muslims, promoting mutual respect, and encouraging cooperation on issues concerning the wider Muslim community.

He also praised the exemplary arrangements made during the funeral ceremonies, highlighting the dedication of volunteers who provided water, food, and other essential services to participants. He described the public spirit, discipline, and hospitality displayed by the Iranian people as remarkable.

Concluding his remarks, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain prayed for Iran's continued peace, stability, and prosperity, while emphasizing the importance of further strengthening the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.