Indian Shia Cleric Condemns Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the Friday congregation at the Central Mosque and Imambargah in Budgam, Agha Syed Hassan said that the late Supreme Leader’s contributions extended far beyond Iran. He described his role in strengthening the Islamic Revolution, promoting unity among Muslims, supporting the oppressed and resisting injustice as a significant chapter in contemporary history.

He said Ayatollah Khamenei played an unforgettable role in safeguarding the legacy of Imam Khomeini’s revolution and in helping Iran emerge as a strong, independent and influential power.

Agha Syed Hassan further stated that Iran’s resilience in confronting international pressure was rooted in the late leader’s vision, leadership and long struggle. He said Iran’s continued adherence to its principles despite sustained pressure from major powers, including the United States and Israel, represented an important part of his political and ideological legacy.

He added that the wider Muslim community views the late Supreme Leader’s services, steadfastness and support for the oppressed with respect and appreciation.

The Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian president stressed that differences of opinion cannot justify insulting religious figures. He said freedom of expression should not be used as a means to ridicule religious personalities or hurt the religious sentiments of any community.

Agha Syed Hassan called upon the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and the concerned authorities to take immediate and stringent action against those responsible, in accordance with the law. He expressed hope that the authorities would take decisive steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

At the same time, he appealed to the public, particularly the youth, to exercise patience and restraint and urged them to respond to any provocation through peaceful, constitutional and lawful means.