Kashmiri Shia Leader Honors Martyr Ebrahim Raisi as Symbol of Resistance and Islamic Unity

Agha Syed Hassan Mousvi Al-Safvi, president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, paid tribute to martyr Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the anniversary of his death, describing him as a fearless, honest, and people-centered leader who dedicated his life to the protection of the Islamic Ummah, oppressed communities, and Islamic values.

In a commemorative statement, Mousvi said the sudden death of Raisi was not only a major loss for Iran but also for the wider Muslim world. He praised the late president for taking a strong stance in support of justice, resistance movements, and oppressed nations during his tenure, while consistently speaking out against what he described as imperialist powers.

He said martyr Raisi’s personality reflected sincerity, simplicity, public service, and religious commitment, adding that his loyalty to the principles of the Islamic Revolution and his close alignment with the leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would always be remembered.

Mousvi further stated that Raisi viewed his political and administrative responsibilities as a form of worship and worked for the progress, stability, and sovereignty of Iran. He described him as a rare and dedicated leader whose sacrifices would remain preserved in history.

The Kashmiri religious leader also paid tribute to others who died in the helicopter crash, particularly former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their accompanying officials. He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ status and for the Iranian nation to remain steadfast in continuing their mission.