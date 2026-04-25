Indian Seminarians in Qom Set Up 14 Aid Stations in Display of Solidarity with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a remarkable show of transnational Islamic unity amid ongoing regional tensions, Indian scholars and seminarians residing in the holy city of Qom have established over a dozen field service stations, known as Moukebs, across the city.

The initiative, which has seen the number of operational Moukebs rise to approximately fourteen, is being hailed as a vivid and practical demonstration of solidarity with the Iranian people. Organized by a coalition of Indian religious leaders, students, and social groups based in Qom, the stations are operating at various key locations as Iran's armed forces continue defensive operations.

This coordinated effort marks an unprecedented level of organized, grassroots mobilization by the Indian seminary community within Iran. Organizers state that while the nation’s military defends the homeland, the spiritual community shoulders the responsibility of maintaining public morale and providing sustenance.

Among the key stations, the Aba Abdillah al-Hussein (PBUH) Moukeb, established by the Council of Indian Scholars and Seminarians, serves as a central hub. Other notable locations include the Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh congregation site in Khakfaraj, the Falah Foundation center run by seminarians from West Bengal, and the Ushaq al-Hussein station operated by students of the Imam Khomeini School.

Further installations are managed by scholars and students from Kashmir and Kargil at the Imam Khomeini Memorial Institute near Ghaffari Intersection, as well as centers run by students of al-Qaem and Thaqalain seminaries in the Musa Sadr Street and Towhid districts.

Speaking on the condition of unity, volunteers at these sites emphasized that the services—which include the distribution of tea, sherbet, water, and meals around the clock—are not merely about logistics. They are a vehicle for delivering a message of calm, reassurance, and Islamic brotherhood.

"This is not just a temporary campaign; it is a religious and humanitarian duty," a coordinating official told our correspondent. "The trial facing Iran today is a shared trial for the entire Islamic Ummah."

The organizers have pledged that these support operations will continue beyond the immediate timeline, vowing to ensure the community remains steadfast. The vibrant scenes of Indian seminarians from West Bengal, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kargil serving alongside Iranian citizens send a clear signal.

According to Hawzah News correspondents on the ground, these Moukebs have transcended their role as simple aid stations. They have become living symbols of Islamic awakening and intercontinental unity, effectively broadcasting the message that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not stand alone and that the global community of believers, particularly those from the Indian subcontinent, remains firmly aligned against isolation and coercion.

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