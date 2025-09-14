Kargil Marks birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jaffar Sadiq (A.S) with Devotion and Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The celebrations reflected the deep-rooted love of the people of Ladakh for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the AhlulBayt (A.S), highlighting their timeless message of peace, unity, and compassion.

The central programme was organized by Jamit-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh at premises of Hawza e Ilmiah Isna Asharia Kargil, which witnessed a massive gathering of clerics, students, religious leaders, and community members.

The event was graced by Vice President JUIAK, Hojjatul Islam Sheikh Ghulam Ali Mufeedhi, as the chief guest. In his presidential address, he underlined that Islam, as preached by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and nurtured by Imam Jaffar Sadiq (A.S), is a complete way of life rooted in love, compassion, and justice.

He said, “For a peaceful and harmonious world, there must be love and respect for humanity. The noble lives of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jaffar Sadiq (A.S) stand as eternal beacons of these values.”

The programme began with recitation of the Holy Qur’an by a little Qari e Quran Syed Shahab ud Deen Musavi followed by soulful Naat and Manqabat recitations performed by students of JAME Kargil, Project CARE, Howza e Elmiyah Isna Asharia, Makatib e Isna Asharia, and well-known Naat Khawans of the region. Their melodious voices created a spiritual atmosphere, filling the hearts of devotees with reverence.

Prominent scholars and intellectuals delivered lectures on the life, mission, and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jaffar Sadiq (A.S).

They stressed that the Prophet (PBUH) brought mercy and guidance for all mankind, while Imam Jaffar Sadiq (A.S) significantly contributed to the development of Islamic sciences, philosophy, jurisprudence, and research, laying the foundation for many schools of thought in the Islamic world.

The speakers also highlighted that Imam Jaffar Sadiq (A.S) was not only a religious leader but also a pioneer in knowledge and education, whose intellectual contributions continue to inspire scholars globally. His efforts in advancing reason, ethics, and research represent a vital part of Islamic civilization.

Participants were urged to adopt the true spirit of Islam in daily life by practicing mutual respect, service to humanity, and inter-community harmony.

The program concluded with special congregational prayers for peace, stability, and brotherhood in the world, as well as for the progress and security of the nation and the well-being of the people of Ladakh.