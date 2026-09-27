Vienna Islamic Center hosts seminar on Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Center of Vienna hosted a seminar addressing Islamophobia and ways to counter it.

It was organized under the title of “Islamophobia: Understanding Causes, Analyzing Challenges, and Strengthening Prevention”, to mark the International Day of Peace.

The gathering brought together Islamic leaders and experts from Austria and Germany to discuss developments regarding Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims, as well as to explore strategies for prevention, raising awareness, and fostering social dialogue.

It focused on current trends concerning Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims in Austria and Europe, while also examining the underlying causes of these developments and the challenges facing both the Muslim community and European society at large.

Participants also discussed the potential of prevention and awareness-raising efforts, as well as ways to translate social dialogue into practical steps that foster mutual respect and coexistence.

Attendees included Abdassamad El Yazidi, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany; Ümit Vural, President of the Islamic Religious Community in Austria; and Nadim Mazarweh, Head of the Office for Prevention of Extremism and Rehabilitation at the Islamic Community in Austria.

Also present was Dunya Khalil, Head of the Legal Counseling Department at the Documentation Center for Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism in Austria, Walid Abdulrahman, a representative of the Muslim World League office in Austria; Carla Amina Baghajati, Head of the School Education Department at the Islamic Religious Community in Austria; and Ahmed Saad Al-Mufrah, Director of the Islamic Center of Vienna.

The discussions emphasized the importance of directly addressing challenges, sharing responsibility, and striving to translate dialogue into practical steps regarding prevention, raising awareness, and fostering social engagement.

The meeting also addressed the “Mecca Charter” and international legal frameworks as reference points that can be utilized to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among members of society.

Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue between institutions and the community—dialogue that fosters a society where all members, regardless of religion or background, live with dignity, security, and mutual respect.

The seminar underscored the importance of combining an understanding of the root causes of Islamophobia with an analysis of the challenges it poses, while promoting prevention, awareness, and dialogue based on relevant religious and legal frameworks.

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