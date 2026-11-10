Book ‘Muslims in Austria’ Published by Iranian Researchers in Vienna

AhlulBayt News Agency: The book is a comprehensive strategic study combining descriptive and analytical approaches to examine the demographic, legal, social, institutional and cultural dimensions of the Muslim community in Austria. Based on official statistics and surveys, including data from 2021 and policy projections for 2026, the research seeks to present a realistic picture of Muslim life in Austria, free from common stereotypes.

Going beyond a conventional statistical report, the publication examines the structural and generational diversity of Muslims in Austria and offers a multidimensional account of their experiences within the country's legal and social framework. Its final section also presents a practical strategic framework aimed at strengthening the cohesion and development of the Shia community.

Demographic Profile and Diversity of Muslims in Austria

the Muslim population in Austria is estimated at between 745,600 and 800,000, representing approximately 8.3 per cent of the country's total population of 9.19 million at the time of the survey. The proportion is significantly higher in Vienna, where Muslims account for approximately 14.8 per cent of the population, largely due to the concentration of immigrant communities.

The book emphasises that Austria's Muslim population is far from homogeneous. Sunni Muslims, predominantly of Turkish and Balkan backgrounds and largely following the Hanafi school, constitute the overwhelming majority.

The Alevi community, estimated at between 60,000 and 80,000 people, enjoys a distinct legal status. Shia Muslims, mainly Twelver Ja'fari communities of Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi backgrounds, constitute a minority estimated at between 3 and 10 per cent of the total Muslim population, with at least 20,000 members.

The demographic composition of the Muslim community has evolved through successive waves of migration, beginning with guest workers during the 1960s and 1970s, followed by refugees from the Balkan wars in the 1990s and later arrivals from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, particularly after 2015.

Legal Framework and the Debate over Political Islam

The publication identifies Austria's Islam Law of 2015 as the principal legal framework governing relations between the state and Islamic institutions. Among its provisions are restrictions on ongoing foreign funding, requirements concerning a positive commitment to the state and an open society, and the provision of imam training within Austria.

The book also examines the activities of Austrian state institutions, including the Documentation Centre Political Islam (DPI), which applies a strict definition of political Islam and monitors movements considered contrary to democratic values and human rights.

However, the authors warn that unclear boundaries between legitimate religious and civic activities and political Islam could create challenges for the rights and freedoms of law-abiding Muslim communities.

The study also addresses recent legal developments, including the Austrian National Council's December 2025 decision to prohibit headscarves for girls under the age of 14 in schools, scheduled to take effect in September 2026. It examines the legal and psychological challenges associated with the measure.

Social Integration, Parallel Communities and Public Attitudes

The book notes that older generations and many members of the second and third generations of Muslim immigrants have achieved considerable economic and linguistic integration.

However, recent refugees and residents of certain neighbourhoods face what the report describes as an insular or parallel-community lifestyle, characterised by close-knit linguistic and ethnic networks and limited interaction with the wider society.

Surveys conducted under the Integrationsbarometer indicate that some members of the host society have concerns about language proficiency, gender equality and the emergence of parallel communities. The report therefore stresses the need to strengthen direct and intercultural dialogue.

Eight Strategic Recommendations for the Shia Community

In its 16th chapter, the book presents an eight-point strategic framework based on what it calls the principle of three-layered engagement: religious identity and rituals, education and legal rights, and public representation.

The recommendations include:

1. Reducing fragmentation and strengthening unity: Establishing a coordination council among Shia centres and developing shared religious calendars and programmes.

2. Opening the Imam Ali Centre to wider communities: Transforming the centre into an inclusive space for Shia Muslims of all nationalities while encouraging constructive engagement with other Islamic communities, including Sunnis and Alevis.

3. Engaging intellectuals and addressing perceptions of political Islam: Organising specialised discussions with Austrian researchers, media organisations and institutions, alongside publishing a clear statement affirming democracy and respect for the rule of law.

4. Presenting Shia Islam in a clear and rational manner: Explaining the ethical, intellectual and humanitarian dimensions of Shia beliefs and rituals, including Ashura, in accessible and contemporary German.

5. Maintaining constructive relations with IGGÖ: Developing cooperation with the Islamic Religious Community in Austria on educational and legal matters and efforts to combat discrimination against Muslims.

6. Making full use of legal opportunities: Exercising legal rights concerning school holidays on religious occasions, pursuing official Shia religious education and raising awareness among families.

7. Strengthening legal compliance and financial transparency: Ensuring transparent adherence to Austrian laws and responding promptly to questions and concerns raised by the media.

8. Encouraging active civic participation: Promoting the involvement of young people and Shia institutions in voluntary social projects, blood donation campaigns and local civic activities.

A Strategic Resource for Muslim Communities

The book Muslims in Austria goes beyond a descriptive account of the Muslim population and offers a strategic roadmap for policymakers, cultural intellectuals, religious institution administrators and Iranian and Persian-speaking families living in Austria.

By combining demographic research, legal analysis and practical recommendations, the publication seeks to contribute to a better understanding of Muslim communities and support their social participation, institutional development and cohesion within Austrian society.