From Immigration to Integration; What Path Is Europe Taking with the Presence of Muslims?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The debate over the presence of Muslims and the future of Islamic communities in Europe has for years become one of the most discussed political and social issues on the continent. The author of this article, published in the conservative magazine Standpoint, critiquing optimistic views about the integration of Muslims, writes that Europe's main issue is not merely the number of Muslims or the so-called terrorism debate, but rather how new generations of immigrants integrate socially, culturally, and politically into European societies.

The author begins by addressing the controversy surrounding the concept of "Eurabia," a term used by some theorists to describe the process of increasing Muslim presence in Europe and the possible transformation of the continent's identity. While referring to critics such as Justin Vaïsse, he emphasizes that the Muslim community in Europe is not a homogenous group, and Muslims on the continent come from various ethnic and national backgrounds, including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Turkish, North African, and Moroccan, differences which, according to him, are reflected in culture, language, and even practices of religious observance.

The author also examines the view of some researchers who do not necessarily equate religious conservatism among Muslims with a tendency toward terrorism. At the same time, he expresses doubt about fully relying on surveys to understand the political and religious attitudes of Muslim communities, raising the question of whether respondents always reveal their true beliefs to researchers or polling institutions.

From Economic Disparity to the Challenge of Integration

Another part of the article is devoted to the perspective of Jytte Klausen and other researchers who have emphasized the emergence of a Muslim middle class and elite in Europe. The author acknowledges the existence of such a stratum, but claims that the success of a group of Muslim professionals, professors, doctors, and economic activists cannot be generalized to the entire Muslim community in Europe. In his view, the more important question is to what extent these elites influence the younger generation and other segments of Muslim communities.

In analyzing the 2005 unrest in the suburbs of France, the author also addresses the disagreement between those who attribute the root causes of the unrest to poverty, unemployment, and social discrimination, and those who emphasize cultural and religious factors. He believes economic and social problems play a role in the formation of discontent, but not all issues related to extremism or failure to integrate can be explained solely by economic factors.

The article then raises the demographic issue and notes that the discussion about the increasing Muslim population in Europe has a long history. The author refers to statements by some leaders of Muslim countries as well as demographic projections, but at the same time says that birth rates among immigrant communities are also declining. In his view, despite these changes, a group does not necessarily need to form an absolute majority of the population to have political and cultural influence.

New Generations and the Question of Europe's Future

The author considers the concentration of the immigrant population in certain cities and regions of Europe as one of the factors creating political and social challenges, and goes on to state that some second and third generation immigrants face identity crises, feelings of discrimination, and frustration. According to him, this sense of failure can lead to anger and radical tendencies in some individuals, although the report emphasizes that radicalism does not necessarily have a direct relationship with an individual's level of adherence to religious rituals.

At the same time, the article points to examples of successful Muslims in the European political arena who have taken more explicit stances on problems within their own communities. In this context, it mentions Ahmed Aboutaleb, the former mayor of Rotterdam, and Nyamko Sabuni, the former Swedish minister. These examples show that some European Muslim figures also hold critical views toward certain traditions and social problems in immigrant communities.

In the meantime, the main issue is described not merely as terrorism, but rather the success or failure of the integration process of immigrants into European societies. Some immigrants seek to adopt the values and lifestyle of host societies, while others see incompatibility between their religious and cultural beliefs and the values of Western societies. The article also expresses doubt about some official reports claiming the complete success of integration policies.

Issues such as gender equality, secularism, Islamic dress, and laws regarding the headscarf and niqab also form another part of this discussion. The article speaks of the prohibition of certain types of dress in European countries and adopts a critical stance toward some Muslim religious and cultural symbols, positions that reflect its conservative and critical approach toward multiculturalism.

In conclusion, the presence of Muslims in Europe is described as a lasting reality that will influence the future of the continent, and the main debate, rather than whether or not these changes will occur, focuses on the future course of relations between Muslim and non-Muslim communities. The article also cites Russia as an important but less-noticed example, and referring to the country's large Muslim population, their increasing role in social and political spheres, and ethnic and religious tensions in the Caucasus, considers the future of Russia's relations with Muslim communities as one of the important issues of the coming decades.

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