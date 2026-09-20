Gaza death toll reaches 73,910 amid Israeli war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war has risen to 73,910 Palestinians killed and 174,914 injured since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Strip, the ministry said Gaza hospitals received four bodies and 17 injured people over the past 48 hours.

The ministry affirmed that the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, has reached 1,390, with 4,801 injured, while 831 people have been recovered from under the rubble.

It added: “A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and Civil Defense crews remain unable to reach them to this moment.”

In a special note, the ministry said: “Eighty-five martyrs have been added to the cumulative death toll after their data were completed and approved by the Martyrs’ Verification Committee, following the previous addition to the statistics on September 5, 2026.”

.....................

End/ 257