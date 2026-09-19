Israeli Far-Right Protesters Demand Execution and Deportation of “Naza” Filmmakers

ABNA24 - Zionist settlers and activists from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party reportedly protested outside the home of documentary filmmaker Rachel Shore’s parents in Savyon, calling for the execution of those behind the film “Naza” and demanding that their families be deported and their homes confiscated.

Right-wing activists also demonstrated outside the offices of Local Call, where the film’s co-producer, Yuval Abraham, publishes his work.

The protests came amid growing pressure on the filmmakers following the film’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2026.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for legislation to revoke the citizenship of people accused of tarnishing the image of Israeli soldiers, while Culture Minister Miki Zohar called for Abraham and Shore to have their citizenship revoked on allegations of treason.

“Naza,” directed by Abraham and Shore, examines Israel’s military and intelligence operations in Gaza, including the reported use of artificial intelligence in targeting operations.

The filmmakers previously gained international attention for their documentary “No Other Land.”



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