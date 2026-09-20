Four Palestinians, including child, martyred in Gaza attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least four Palestinians, including a child and the son of Gaza’s Health Ministry director general, have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, with several others reported wounded, according to Palestinian medical and civil defense sources.

Three people were killed in attacks on Saturday, while another Palestinian died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike the previous day, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

In Gaza City, an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan market area, killing one person and injuring at least four others, including two children, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.

The strike set the vehicle on fire, and rescue teams struggled to put out the blaze. One body was taken to al-Shifa Medical Complex and was reportedly burned beyond recognition.

An Al Jazeera correspondent, reporting from Gaza City, said the vehicle was hit by at least one drone missile and remained engulfed in flames for about half an hour before emergency and civil defense crews arrived.

Earlier on Saturday, another drone strike in northern Gaza killed Basir al-Bursh, the eldest son of Munir al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Basir was targeted in the az-Zahra neighborhood west of the Jabalia refugee camp, where another person was also seriously wounded, according to the report. He was taken to hospital in critical condition after suffering major blood loss but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Reconnaissance aircraft, attack drones and quadcopters had been flying at unusually low altitudes over several parts of the Strip since the morning.

The latest attacks came amid continued Israeli strikes on Gaza despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreed in October 2025.

Ongoing Israeli strikes on the besieged enclave have killed at least 1,381 Palestinians since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025.

According to the latest figures reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 73,795 Palestinians and wounded 174,869 others since the regime launched its genocidal war on the territory on October 7, 2023.

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