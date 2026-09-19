Five Children Rescued After Building Collapse in Southern Gaza City

ABNA24 - Part of a building belonging to the Washah family collapsed on Friday in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, trapping five children inside and leaving them with minor injuries.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, said rescue crews reached the building and successfully pulled the five trapped children from the rubble. He confirmed that they sustained minor injuries.

Basal added that Civil Defense crews remain at the scene, working to remove hazards and secure the area to protect residents.



/129