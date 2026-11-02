Hundreds of protesters gather in Stockholm against Israeli occupation attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Saturday to demonstrate against ongoing Israeli occupation attacks in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Lebanon, as well as alleged ceasefire violations.

The demonstration, held at Odenplan Square, was organized by several civil society groups. Participants raised banners condemning the targeting of civilians and medical and educational facilities, while demanding an immediate end to the Israeli occupation attacks on Lebanon and an address to the food shortage crisis in Gaza.

Banners carried messages including: “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are under bombardment,” “Stop attacks on Lebanon,” and “Stop food shortages.”

Protesters called for an immediate halt to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and urged the Swedish government to suspend arms sales to Israeli occupation and take a clear political stance regarding developments in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

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