When Azan echoed in Britain's capital for 1st time

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Fazl Mosque in London was inaugurated in 1926 at a ceremony attended by a group of Muslims, political figures, and representatives of various countries; an event that, with the first call to prayer echoing from the mosque's minarets, became a turning point in the history of Islam's presence in Britain's capital. In this section, you can read a summary from the October 1926 issue of the journal "Review of Religions."

Inauguration of the mosque with a silver key

At this ceremony, Maulana Abdul Rahim Dard, the mosque's imam, after reciting a prayer and a religious hymn, asked Khan Bahadur Sheikh Abdul Qadir, an Indian jurist, barrister, and politician, to open the doors of the mosque. Sheikh Abdul Qadir, receiving the silver key, turned it in the lock and said: "In the name of the Merciful God, I open this house of worship." After the doors were opened, the interior of the mosque appeared with simple walls and a dome above it. The building's tall, narrow windows were also designed to make greater use of natural light in Britain's sun-scarce climate.

The imam's message; the mosque as a symbol of unity and brotherhood

Maulana Abdul Rahim Dard, the mosque's imam, in his speech called the opening of the mosque a unique event and said this building was built for the remembrance of God and the expression of servitude before the Creator of existence. He emphasized that humans, regardless of differences in age, status, skin color, and geographical origin, attain unity and oneness before God. According to him, the newly established mosque is a sign of human brotherhood and a reminder of the truth that outward differences should not become a basis for enmity and conflict among people.

The mosque's imam, continuing, while noting that differences of opinion have always existed and will continue to exist in human societies, emphasized that difference in itself is not harmful and can be a basis for progress. Citing Islamic teachings, he considered the main problem to be bigotry and extremism in insisting on unity, which leads to intolerance of others. He said what today's world needs more than anything is the spread of a spirit of tolerance and open-mindedness; in such a way that humans, despite differences in beliefs and views, can live alongside each other with love and mutual respect.

The mosque's doors open to followers of other religions

Maulana Abdul Rahim Dard, emphasizing that the mosque is the house of God and does not belong to a particular person or group, announced that no one should be barred from entering it because of a difference of belief. Referring to a narration from the life of the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h), he said that a group of Christians had come to the Prophet (p.b.u.h) to discuss matters of belief, and when the time for their worship arrived, the Prophet permitted them to perform their prayer in that same mosque. He added that the doors of this mosque will also be open to anyone who comes to worship God; provided that they observe the necessary rules of the mosque and do not prevent others from worshipping.

Criticism of sectarian bigotry and a call for Muslim cooperation

In another part of the ceremony, Sheikh Abdul Qadir, who himself did not belong to the Ahmadiyya sect, spoke about accepting the responsibility of inaugurating a mosque belonging to this community and emphasized that sectarian differences should not prevent Muslims from cooperating to introduce Islam to the people of the West. Noting that during his stay in England he had seen Muslims alongside each other regardless of Shia, Sunni, and Ahmadi divisions, he said Muslims should focus on the common principles of their religion. He also recalled that during his student years in London, he had felt the need to build a mosque for the Muslims of this city.

The presence of a non-Muslim figure and the message of coexistence of religions

Sir Bijay Chand Mahtab, the Maharaja of Burdwan (a region of Bengal in British-colonized India), also spoke at this ceremony and considered attending the mosque's inauguration a duty he performs with pleasure. Referring to criticisms sometimes raised about differences between Hindus and Muslims in India, he said followers of these two religions can, among themselves, have relations based on respect by recognizing mutual responsibilities. The Maharaja of Burdwan also, as a non-Muslim, praised the Ahmadiyya community's efforts to build a mosque in London and expressed gratitude to Sheikh Abdul Qadir for his inclusive approach and acceptance of the invitation to inaugurate this mosque.

The first call to prayer echoing from London's minarets

After the speeches ended, while those present were still in the ceremony area, the sound of the call to prayer rose from one of the mosque's four white minarets. This call to prayer was recited by G. F. Malik and echoed from the London mosque for the first time; a call that was to be heard five times a day in this area from then on. After that, the worshippers, performing ablution at the octagonal pool in the mosque's courtyard and taking off their shoes, entered the prayer hall and performed their prayer behind Maulana Abdul Rahim Dard.

The presence of representatives of various countries at the inauguration ceremony

At this ceremony, in addition to Muslims, a large number of political, diplomatic, and social figures from various countries were present; including representatives and diplomats from Bolivia, Romania, China, Greece, El Salvador, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, and Germany. A number of British officials, members of parliament, and local officials, including the mayor of Wandsworth, also attended the ceremony. Congratulatory messages from Muslims from various regions of India, the northwestern states of India, Mauritius, the Ahmadiyya Movement of America, Sindh, Sumatra, and West Africa were also read. The historical report of this ceremony describes the opening of the Fazl Mosque as an important day in the history of Islam in England; a day on which, with the presence of followers of various religions and nationalities, emphasis was placed on tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood.

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