Araghchi addressing Merz: There will no longer be any red lines

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in reaction to the recent remarks of the German chancellor, wrote on social media: There will no longer be any red lines.

The foreign minister added: When the US and Israeli air attacks on Iran began last year, Mr. Merz welcomed these attacks.

He said "They are doing Europe's dirty work."?!

100 billion euros is nothing compared to the crushing and devastating blow that Iran's powerful armed forces will inflict on those who dare to violate our nation.

Araghchi emphasized: There will no longer be any red lines.

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