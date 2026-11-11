AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has formally called on the United Nations and the IAEA to condemn the hateful U.S. announcement offering rewards of up to $20 million for information about its nuclear program and scientists.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Security Council President and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to explicitly and unambiguously condemn a U.S. State Department announcement offering rewards of up to $20 million for information about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

In letters dated Nov. 10, Araghchi said the announcement published on Nov. 6 and 7 through the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program, and reposted by U.S. Central Command, raised serious concerns about the security and integrity of the nuclear program of an NPT member state.

The offer covers information on individuals associated with the program, members of Iran's scientific community, and nuclear facilities and equipment, and includes the possibility of relocation.

Iran condemned the reckless and dangerous move, saying it explicitly encourages covert collection of information and espionage on nuclear facilities, material, technical equipment, scientists and specialists. It warned the move risks encouraging espionage and the targeting of nuclear scientists and technical staff, and raises serious concerns about the safety of nuclear facilities and the people working in peaceful nuclear activities.

The letter cited Article 4 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which recognizes states' right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in conformity with their international obligations. It said no state should seek to undermine another country's lawful peaceful nuclear activities through coercive measures, covert interference or actions that endanger the security of its nuclear facilities and scientific community.

Araghchi said a public request for confidential information about the nuclear facilities, equipment and personnel of an independent state, particularly when those facilities are under IAEA safeguards, raises serious questions about the credibility, integrity and reliability of the agency's safeguards system.

He said it is not possible to expect normal implementation of safeguards obligations when safeguarded facilities, personnel and sensitive information are exposed to assassination, sabotage and aggression. Facilities under IAEA safeguards remain subject to international law, and safeguards do not diminish a state's sovereign rights, he said, warning that information related to safeguards could be misused for purposes entirely contrary to the agency's verification mission.

The letter said the explicit inclusion of nuclear scientists and technical staff in the rewards announcement is deeply concerning, and that scientists and technical experts in the peaceful nuclear field must be able to carry out their professional duties without intimidation, threat, coercion or exposure to activities that endanger their lives and personal security.

Araghchi asked the UN chief and the Security Council to immediately draw the international community's attention to the serious implications of the U.S. announcement for international peace and security, and to address, within their Charter responsibilities, the threats U.S. actions pose to the safety and security of nuclear facilities, equipment and related personnel and to hold Washington accountable for its continued wrongful acts.

He specifically asked the IAEA director general to reaffirm the importance of preserving the confidentiality, impartiality and institutional independence of the agency's safeguards activities; to take all necessary measures within the agency's mandate to ensure that safeguards-related information and knowledge are not disclosed or misused for purposes contrary to its mission, with particular attention to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear scientists and relevant staff; and to bring the matter to the IAEA Board of Governors and consider necessary institutional measures.

Iran requested that the letters be distributed as official documents of the Security Council and the IAEA.

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