Araghchi to Trump: West Asians and Americans both ‘sick and tired’ of Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says people across West Asia are as fed up with Israel’s deception as American citizens, arguing that Washington’s support for the regime has dragged successive US administrations into endless wars.

In a post on his X account early Monday, Araghchi said US President Donald Trump has clearly realized that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel.

“Strikingly, he seems confused about why that’s the case,” he wrote.

“Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars. They had enough. So has our region,” he added.

The remarks came after Trump said in an interview that a “great dislike” for Israel, public opposition to the war of aggression on Iran and rising gasoline prices were the primary reasons Republicans suffered defeat in last week’s midterm elections.

“They didn’t like the war. They didn’t like the fact that gasoline went up,” he said.

“There’s a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel. There seems to be a dislike for Israel. So you have that, you have the war itself, you have the gas prices, and I think those are the primary reasons,” he added.

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