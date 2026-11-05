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Oman’s Foreign Minister Holds Phone Call with Iranian Counterpart

5 November 2026 - 14:58
News ID: 1886992
Source: Abna24
Oman’s Foreign Minister Holds Phone Call with Iranian Counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region during a telephone conversation on Thursday morning.

The two ministers exchanged views on the current situation and the political and diplomatic initiatives underway to achieve regional peace and stability.

Araghchi also spoke by telephone with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday. The two officials discussed regional developments.

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