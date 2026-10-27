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Oman says Persian Gulf security is impossible without Iran

27 October 2026 - 09:04
News ID: 1883019
Source: Mehr News
Oman says Persian Gulf security is impossible without Iran

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi said security in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran’s participation.

ABNA24 - Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi says that the security in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran’s participation.

Lashing out at the US policies adopted against Iran, Omani top diplomat emphasized, “The US government undermines efforts to achieve peace by portraying Iran as a security threat.”

Back on Oct. 14, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi discussed the latest regional developments, including Yemen, in a phone call.

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