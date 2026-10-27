Oman’s Foreign Minister : US Portrayal of Iran as a Threat Undermines Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi has accused the United States of undermining regional peace by portraying Iran as a security threat, arguing that such narratives create obstacles to stability and cooperation across West Asia.

Albusaidi said the US approach toward Iran contributes to insecurity and instability in the region rather than helping pave the way for peace.

He also called for a non-aggression pact involving the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Iran and Iraq, proposing a regional framework aimed at reducing tensions and preventing conflict.

The proposal reflects calls for greater regional cooperation and security arrangements based on dialogue and mutual commitments among neighbouring countries.