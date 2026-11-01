India: Gulf Crises Cannot Be Resolved Through Military Means, Says Jaishankar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, speaking at a G20 meeting, underscored the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and warned of the impact of tensions in the Persian Gulf on supply chains.

He said there was no military solution to the major conflicts currently facing the world, urging the international community to pursue diplomatic efforts to settle them.

Jaishankar noted that using energy flows for political purposes, alongside regional tensions around the Persian Gulf and Red Sea shipping routes, was causing serious harm to countries of the Global South.

The Indian foreign minister also stressed that the global economy needed more diversified supply chains. He said reducing dependence on limited sources and spreading reliance across different suppliers and markets was crucial to preventing resources and markets from being used as instruments of coercion.