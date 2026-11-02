Iran and India Agree to Expand Cooperation in Information Technology

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian and Indian officials have emphasized the need to expand technical cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT), promote the exchange of experts, and strengthen coordination at international forums related to the sector.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi met with Indian Ambassador to Iran Vishvesh Negi in Tehran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in the ICT sector.

The meeting focused on identifying new opportunities for collaboration between government institutions and private-sector companies in both countries, enhancing professional and technical exchanges, and leveraging their scientific, technological and technical capabilities.

Both sides stressed the importance of making full use of existing capacities to deepen mutual cooperation and ensure the active participation of relevant institutions and representatives of the industrial sector in both countries.

The discussions also explored ways to strengthen cooperation and communication within specialized international forums and organizations dealing with communications and information technology.

Taking into account Iran's and India's regional and international positions, the two sides highlighted the importance of adopting common approaches, continuing expert-level consultations, and strengthening joint efforts at the global level.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Hashemi and Negi emphasized the existing opportunities for expanding technological ties. They agreed to maintain dialogue, review progress on the issues discussed, and advance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.