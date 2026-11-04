India and Israel Stand Alone as Russia Backs Pakistan: Is India's Foreign Policy Leading Toward Diplomatic Isolation?

AhlulBayt News Agency: For decades, India's foreign policy has been recognized for its independent decision-making, strategic autonomy, and balanced approach to international affairs. From the Non-Aligned Movement to its relations with Russia, the United States, Europe, and the developing world, India has traditionally sought to make decisions based on its own national interests. However, India's growing political and strategic closeness with Israel in recent years has raised serious questions about the direction and priorities of its foreign policy. India's recent vote in the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution concerning conventional arms control has brought these concerns into sharper focus.

On Tuesday, a draft resolution titled Conventional Arms Control at the Regional and Subregional Levels, introduced by Pakistan and Belarus, received overwhelming support in the UN General Assembly's First Committee. Out of 193 member states, 180 voted in favor. Only two countries—India and Israel—voted against it. The United States, China, and even Russia, India's longtime strategic partner, supported the resolution. No country abstained.

This outcome raises important questions about India's diplomatic positioning and its broader approach to international affairs.

India's Position and the Diplomatic Cost

Explaining India's opposition, Anmol Sher Bedi, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, argued that conventional arms control is a global issue and should not be addressed primarily through regional and subregional frameworks.

India's argument is certainly open to debate from a policy perspective. Arms proliferation, international weapons trade, and security challenges are undeniably global concerns.

However, an important question arises: When 180 countries, including major global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia, support a resolution, what diplomatic calculations lead India to join the opposing side alongside just one other country—Israel?

This question becomes particularly relevant given India's expanding defense, technological, and security cooperation with Israel.

Voting against an international resolution is never merely a technical decision. It also carries a political message. Other countries closely examine such decisions to understand a nation's priorities, strategic partnerships, and broader international outlook.

Growing Ties With Israel and the Impact on India's Global Image

There is no denying that relations between India and Israel have strategic importance. The two countries have developed cooperation in defense, agricultural technology, water management, cybersecurity, and intelligence sharing. India has also benefited from these partnerships.

As a sovereign nation, India has every right to choose its strategic partners according to its national interests.

However, problems arise when close relations with one country begin to overshadow India's independent position on broader international issues.

India's historical position on Palestine deserves particular attention. For decades, India has supported the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. India has traditionally stood against colonialism, racial discrimination, occupation, and violations of fundamental rights.

At a time when the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, civilian casualties, and mass displacement remain central to international debate, India's diplomatic decisions are inevitably viewed against the backdrop of this historical legacy.

India must recognize that maintaining strategic relations with Israel does not require abandoning its longstanding commitment to Palestinian rights, international law, and humanitarian principles.

Is India Losing Its Traditional Diplomatic Strength?

One of the most noteworthy aspects of this vote is Russia's position. Russia has long been one of India's most important strategic partners. The two countries share decades of defense cooperation, energy partnerships, and diplomatic engagement.

Yet, on this particular resolution, Russia adopted a position different from India's.

The fact that the United States and China also supported the same resolution is equally significant. It demonstrates that, in international politics, national interests often take precedence over traditional rivalries and geopolitical divisions.

India must operate according to this same reality. Friendship with another country should never mean compromising its broader diplomatic priorities or allowing bilateral relationships to dictate its position on every international issue.

India's greatest diplomatic strength lies in its ability to make independent decisions—not in its closeness to any single strategic partner.

How Could Ordinary Indians Pay the Price?

Foreign policy decisions do not affect only diplomats and governments. Their consequences can extend to ordinary citizens, the economy, international trade, energy security, and the country's global reputation.

First, India's international credibility could suffer.

India frequently presents itself as the voice of the Global South and a representative of developing countries. If its diplomatic decisions increasingly place it on the opposite side of overwhelming international consensus, its political credibility and moral standing among countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America could be weakened.

Second, India's strategic autonomy could come under scrutiny.

One of the defining characteristics of Indian foreign policy has been its ability to maintain independent relationships with the United States, Russia, Europe, and other major powers. If India's growing closeness with Israel begins to create the perception of a consistent political bias in its international positions, questions will inevitably arise about the independence of its foreign policy.

Third, India's broader interests in the Middle East could be affected.

Millions of Indians work in Gulf countries, and India depends heavily on the region for its energy supplies. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and other Middle Eastern nations are vital economic and commercial partners.

Maintaining balanced diplomatic relations across the region is essential to India's energy security, employment opportunities, trade, and investment. Any perception that India is abandoning its traditional diplomatic balance could complicate these relationships, although there is no evidence that this particular vote has caused any immediate economic damage.

Fourth, India's ambitions for global leadership could face setbacks.

India aspires to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and establish itself as a responsible global power. Economic growth and military strength alone cannot secure such a position. India must also demonstrate its ability to build international consensus, engage constructively with countries holding opposing views, and act as a credible voice on global issues.

What Direction Should India's Foreign Policy Take?

Ending its relationship with Israel is neither practical nor necessary for India. However, making this relationship the central pillar of its entire foreign policy would be far from a wise or forward-looking strategy.

India should continue its defense and technological cooperation with Israel while maintaining an independent voice in support of Palestinian rights, international humanitarian law, and regional peace. Similarly, its relationships with Russia, China, the United States, and Arab countries should not be judged or shaped solely by its political closeness to any one nation.

On international platforms, India must carefully assess how supporting or opposing a particular resolution could affect its long-term national interests, global standing, and strategic autonomy.

Ultimately, India's foreign policy should not be about aligning itself with another country's priorities; it should be about safeguarding the interests of the Indian people. Israel can be a strategic partner for India, but it must never become the guiding force behind India's foreign policy. India's true strength lies in its independent voice, balanced diplomacy, and ability to maintain trusted relationships with countries across the world.