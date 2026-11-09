AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Yasub Abbas has described the demolition of the Babri Masjid as a dark day for the Indian Constitution, saying that the tragedy was mourned across the country and not just by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Political debate has intensified following Sonia Gandhi’s remarks about the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Maulana Yasub Abbas, general secretary and spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, condemned the incident, while BJP leaders criticised Gandhi’s comments. AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan, meanwhile, also held the Congress responsible for the demolition.

“When the Babri Masjid was demolished, it was not only Sonia Gandhi who was crying; the entire country was mourning. Only a few people were celebrating, while the rest of the country was grieving,” Abbas said.

He described December 6, 1992, as a dark day for the Indian Constitution, arguing that the demolition represented a grave violation of constitutional principles and citizens’ rights.

“This is not merely a question of demolishing or constructing a building; it is a question of the Constitution of India,” he said. Abbas maintained that constitutional rights had been violated when the mosque was demolished.

He added that, despite the tragedy, he prayed that no mother should ever lose her child and no woman should have her home destroyed. He urged political parties to move beyond disputes over temples and mosques and focus instead on pressing issues such as poverty, unemployment and lack of access to education.

In Mumbai, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan also described December 6, 1992, as an extremely dark day for Indian democracy.

“We believe that our Babri Masjid was demolished as part of a conspiracy. Even today, we maintain that a place where a mosque once stood will remain a mosque until the Day of Judgment,” Pathan said.

He further argued that the Congress was no less responsible for the demolition than the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The remarks have added to the political debate surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition and the responsibility of political organisations for the events of December 1992.