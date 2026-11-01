The Controversial History of Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman’s Unmasked Face

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Saudi ruling establishment, whose legitimacy has been questioned since its inception, has relied on inherited power and political alliances. Its legacy now includes the devastation of Yemen, the suppression of dissent, the elimination of rivals within the royal family, and billions of dollars spent on regional ambitions and costly megaprojects.

In an article reviewing the history of the Al Saud dynasty, Abdulaziz bin Habtour examines the legitimacy of the Saudi ruling system and the process through which the family established its authority over the Arabian Peninsula. He also discusses changes in the kingdom’s succession arrangements and the consequences of Mohammed bin Salman’s rise to power.

From the establishment of the first Saudi state in Diriyah to the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the history of Al Saud has remained closely intertwined with the alliance between political power and Wahhabi ideology. With subsequent changes to succession rules and Mohammed bin Salman’s ascent, this process entered a new phase.

Following the death of Abdulaziz, power within the Al Saud family was largely transferred among his sons according to seniority. However, King Salman bin Abdulaziz broke with this tradition by appointing his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as crown prince. The decision fundamentally altered the kingdom’s traditional system of succession.

Yemen War: A Costly Strategic Gamble

In the early years of his rise to power, Mohammed bin Salman launched a war against Yemen, promising a swift victory. The military campaign, known as Operation Decisive Storm, was initially presented as an operation whose outcome would become clear within weeks or months.

Yet, more than a decade later, the conflict remains one of Saudi Arabia’s most significant regional challenges. Yemen, meanwhile, has suffered enormous human losses, widespread destruction of infrastructure and a devastating economic crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s enormous military expenditure has also raised serious questions about the outcome of the war and Riyadh’s dependence on Washington for security. Despite spending billions of dollars on weapons, Saudi Arabia continues to rely on the United States for military and political support.

Centralisation of Power and the Ritz-Carlton Arrests

Within Saudi Arabia, the centralisation of power intensified in 2017, when several princes and prominent business figures were detained at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh.

The arrests were presented as part of an anti-corruption campaign. However, critics questioned the absence of transparent judicial proceedings and alleged that detainees were pressured to surrender portions of their wealth.

The episode became a defining moment in Mohammed bin Salman’s consolidation of power, raising concerns about the concentration of authority and the treatment of political and economic rivals.

Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder and the Crisis of Saudi Arabia’s Image

The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul became one of the most controversial episodes of Mohammed bin Salman’s rise to power.

The case attracted widespread international attention and dealt a serious blow to the reputation of the Saudi ruling establishment. It also intensified scrutiny of the kingdom’s leadership and its approach to dissent and political opposition.

Saudi Arabia’s Close Ties with Washington

Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy has also come under criticism, particularly over the enormous expenditure associated with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom and Riyadh’s close financial and political relationship with Washington.

Critics have questioned these ties, especially given Washington’s support for the Israeli regime and its role in regional developments and conflicts.

The close relationship between Riyadh and Washington has remained a central feature of Saudi foreign policy, raising questions about the kingdom’s strategic priorities and its dependence on American political and military backing.

Cultural Transformation and Religious Crackdown

Alongside these developments, Mohammed bin Salman’s cultural and social policies have also become subjects of controversy.

The expansion of music festivals, entertainment events and cultural activities has been presented as part of a broader transformation of Saudi society. At the same time, critics have highlighted government actions against religious scholars and questioned the direction and implications of these changes.

These contrasting developments have become important elements in assessments of the Saudi government’s record.

Vision 2030 and the Cost of Megaprojects

Mohammed bin Salman’s economic ambitions have been advanced through the Vision 2030 programme and the futuristic megacity project NEOM.

Both initiatives were presented as transformative projects intended to reshape Saudi Arabia’s economy, diversify its sources of income and reduce its dependence on oil.

However, the enormous financial commitments involved and questions about the practical achievement of their declared objectives have continued to attract scrutiny and criticism.

Taken together, these developments have intensified debate over the legacy of the Al Saud dynasty and the direction of Saudi Arabia under Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom’s political centralisation, regional ambitions, economic transformation and treatment of dissent remain central to the assessment of its evolving role in the Middle East.