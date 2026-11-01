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Sanaa Health Ministry: 768 civilians martyred, wounded in Saudi escalation until October 30

1 November 2026 - 09:10
News ID: 1885032
Source: Yemen Press
Sanaa Health Ministry: 768 civilians martyred, wounded in Saudi escalation until October 30

The Ministry of Health in Sanaa announced that the casualty toll from the Saudi escalation on Yemen since its beginning until October 30, 2026, reached 768 civilians, including martyrs and wounded, most of whom were women and children.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Sanaa announced that the casualty toll from the Saudi escalation on Yemen since its beginning until October 30, 2026, reached 768 civilians, including martyrs and wounded, most of whom were women and children.

In a statement issued this Saturday, the Ministry reported that 232 civilians have been killed, including 68 children and 35 women, while 536 others have been wounded, including 137 children and 72 women.

According to the statement, Taiz Governorate topped the list of the most affected governorates with 279 martyrs and wounded, followed by Saada with 166, Jawf with 114, then Sanaa with 58, and Hodeida with 47, in addition to dozens of victims in the rest of the governorates.

The ministry stressed that this toll reflects the extent of the damage inflicted on civilians, noting that targeting women and children constitutes a violation of international and humanitarian laws.

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