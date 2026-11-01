Quranic Program for Seminary Students Launched in Najaf, Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: A series of Quranic training courses, marking the 11th edition of its Quranic program for seminary students, have been launched in Najaf, Iraq.

The Holy Quran Scientific Assembly of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine announced the launch of the program, Al-Kafeel reported.

Sheikh Wissam Al-Sabti, head of the Quranic Affairs Unit for Seminaries at the Najaf Quran Center, said that as part of this initiative’s educational curriculum, “we have organized five Quranic courses aimed at teaching correct recitation and the rules of Tajweed to beginners.”

He added that these courses are held at the Mahdiyah, Dar al-Ilm, Amir al-Mu'minin, and Dar al-Hikmah schools, as well as the Amir al-Mu'minin Institute, with the participation of 120 seminary students.

Al-Sabti noted that, in addition to the Quranic courses, the educational program includes instructional sessions on various Quranic topics, as well as a specialized course on Quranic memorization.

In its previous 10 editions, this Quranic program for seminary students has attracted participants from 18 countries, namley Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria, India, Tanzania, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Bahrain, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Lebanon, Syria, and the United States.

The total number of participants in this program has reached 4,441. The initiative comprises four main components: an educational program focusing on recitation rules and Quranic sciences across three levels (beginner, intermediate, and advanced); a recitation program aimed at training skilled qaris in the Iraqi style; and programs dedicated to research and Tabligh (religious propagation).

........................

End/ 257