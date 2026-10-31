Participation of Al-Hussaini Mawakib in Holy Alawi Shrine’s Tree-Planting Campaign (+Photos)

ABNA24 - As part of the “We Plant for the Love of Ali” campaign, and in cooperation with the board of the al-Hussaini Mawakib, the Holy Alawi Shrine distributed saplings among the Mawakib stationed along the Arbaeen walking route, the road that links Najaf to holy Karbala. The step was taken to expand green space and beautify this route.

Hassan Jariyu, a member of the board of the al-Hussaini Mawakib, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“This campaign involved distributing various kinds of saplings among the heads of the al-Hussaini Mawakib stationed along the al-Hussaini Arbaeen route, in order to raise public awareness of the importance of planting trees and protecting the environment.”

Noting that millions of pilgrims pass along this route every year, he pointed out that it sees an especially large flow of pilgrims during the days of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The heads of the al-Hussaini Mawakib also welcomed this initiative and expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the Holy Alawi Shrine and its commitment to carrying out environmental projects in service of society and honored pilgrims.

It is worth noting that the Holy Alawi Shrine had earlier launched an extensive campaign to distribute more than 30,000 saplings among citizens. This effort is part of the Shrine’s work to expand green space, promote a culture of tree planting, help improve the city’s appearance, and raise the level of the city’s services.



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