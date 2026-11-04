India Rescues 20 Iranian Sailors from Somali Pirates in 48-Hour Operation; Tehran Praises New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Indian Navy, with support from the Indian Air Force, has rescued 20 Iranian crew members from an Iranian fishing vessel seized by armed pirates off the coast of Somalia, in a 48-hour operation that Iran has described as a demonstration of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

The vessel, identified as Azini, was hijacked on October 29 near the northeastern coast of Somalia. The rescue operation concluded on November 2, with all 20 Iranian crew members released safely. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Indian Navy launched a coordinated mission involving a warship and maritime surveillance aircraft to locate and track the hijacked vessel. After establishing its position, Indian Navy marine commandos were deployed aboard the ship in a special airborne operation supported by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The operation successfully neutralised the pirate threat and secured the release of the crew.

India’s Defence Minister Commends Military Coordination

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy following the successful mission, describing the operation as a testament to the country’s maritime capabilities and operational preparedness.

In a post on X, Singh said the coordinated operation, conducted more than 3,000 kilometres from Mumbai, demonstrated the Navy’s high level of operational readiness.

He also praised the Indian Air Force for its timely support, saying the mission reflected India’s commitment to maritime security, the protection of human life and stability across the Indian Ocean region.

Iran Expresses Gratitude to India

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi expressed its gratitude to the Indian government, Navy and Air Force in a statement posted on X on November 3.

The embassy praised the Indian armed forces for their professionalism, courage and effective coordination, saying the rescue reflected India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and the protection of human life beyond national borders.

It described the operation as a practical example of the friendship, solidarity and cooperation shared by India and Iran.

The embassy also thanked all those involved in ensuring the safe release of the Iranian crew members.

The successful rescue underscores the importance of regional cooperation in addressing maritime security threats, particularly piracy, which continues to pose risks to commercial shipping and fishing vessels operating in waters off the Horn of Africa.

The operation has also highlighted the role of coordinated military efforts in protecting civilian lives and strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries.