Can the Death of a Leader End a Revolution? Scholar Highlights Continuity of Leadership in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a recent article, he argues that the reported martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the subsequent selection of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei demonstrate that the death of a leader does not necessarily bring an end to a political or ideological movement.

Drawing on Islamic history, particularly the events of Karbala, Zaidi maintains that movements rooted in strong beliefs and enduring principles can survive the loss of their prominent figures.

He recalls that following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his companions at Karbala, the forces of Yazid may have expected to suppress the message associated with the uprising. However, the efforts of Imam Zain al-Abidin and Lady Zainab played a crucial role in preserving and conveying the message of Karbala to subsequent generations.

According to Zaidi, this historical episode illustrates how the continuation of leadership and the preservation of an ideological message can frustrate attempts to silence a movement through the elimination of its leading figures.

Assembly of Experts and Leadership Succession

The article draws a parallel between these historical events and developments in Iran, arguing that the country's political and religious establishment has faced sustained pressure from adversaries seeking to weaken the Islamic Republic.

Zaidi contends that those expecting the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to undermine the system of Wilayat al-Faqih underestimated the importance of institutional continuity and the ideological foundations of the Iranian Revolution.

He describes the selection of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei by Iran's Assembly of Experts as a significant development, presenting it as evidence that the system could continue functioning despite the loss of its previous leader.

The Assembly of Experts is the constitutional body responsible for selecting Iran's Supreme Leader. In Zaidi's assessment, the succession represents an effort to maintain political and ideological continuity during a period of uncertainty.

Religious History as a Symbol of Resistance

Zaidi also invokes the Quranic account of Prophet Moses confronting Pharaoh's magicians to illustrate what he sees as the triumph of truth over deception. He compares the exposure of the magicians' illusions to the failure of efforts aimed at weakening Iran's ideological foundations.

The article argues that political and economic power alone cannot necessarily dismantle a movement sustained by deeply held beliefs, collective commitment and a continuing leadership structure.

Zaidi further suggests that powerful states which rely on threats and displays of dominance may eventually face challenges that undermine their confidence. Referring to the familiar religious and historical symbolism of Moses confronting Pharaoh, he maintains that arrogance and oppression cannot guarantee lasting power.

A Movement Beyond an Individual Leader

Concluding his argument, Zaidi emphasizes that the survival of a movement depends on more than the presence of a single leader. In his view, the continuity of leadership, the strength of institutions and the preservation of ideological principles can enable a movement to withstand major political challenges.

He argues that the history of the Ahlul Bayt offers examples of how a message can survive persecution and the loss of its leading figures, continuing to influence later generations.

For Zaidi, the central lesson is that the death of a leader does not automatically mark the end of the cause they represent. Rather, the long-term strength of a movement depends on its ability to preserve its principles and maintain continuity through periods of crisis.