Photos: Three-Day Specialized Training Program on Life and Teachings of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A.) Organized in Jaunpur, India
AhlulBayt News Agency: A three-day specialized training program titled “Fatima Studies,” focusing on the life, teachings and legacy of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A.), is being held at Madrasa Imam Jafar Sadiq Shiraz in Jaunpur, India. The program, organized by the Culture House in New Delhi, aims to enhance participants’ understanding of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A.) and equip religious preachers with knowledge to promote her teachings and values.
20 October 2026 - 08:28
News ID: 1880297
Source: Abna24
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