From the Election Commission to the Judiciary: Is India Heading Towards a New Wave of Protests?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The demolition of mosques and the removal of religious structures designated as encroachments have become increasingly contentious issues in India. Reports of mosques being demolished or facing removal have emerged from different parts of the country, intensifying concerns among minority communities about religious freedom, equal treatment and the protection of constitutional rights.

The situation has raised broader questions about the ability of democratic institutions, particularly the judiciary, to safeguard constitutional principles when government actions are challenged.

Recent remarks by former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul have added to the debate over judicial appointments and the relationship between the judiciary and the executive. Kaul reportedly said that former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud consulted the government on names proposed for judicial appointments before their formal consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Critics argue that any perception of excessive executive influence over judicial appointments could undermine public confidence in judicial independence. They contend that an independent judiciary is essential to ensuring that constitutional protections remain effective, particularly when the rights of vulnerable communities are at stake.

From the Supreme Court's verdict in the Babri Masjid dispute to the implementation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, and from arrests of Muslim individuals to demolitions carried out under the widely discussed bulldozer approach, critics have questioned whether the legal system has consistently protected minority rights.

Questions Over Mosque Demolitions and the Rule of Law

The Supreme Court's verdict in the Babri Masjid case was followed by renewed disputes over religious sites across the country. Critics have questioned whether authorities have adequately respected the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which generally seeks to preserve the religious character of places of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, subject to the law's provisions and exceptions.

The handling of mosque demolitions has also attracted criticism. In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a mosque located within the collectorate premises was demolished under administrative supervision. Questions have been raised about the legal grounds for the action and the role of local authorities, including the district magistrate.

Such cases have intensified concerns about the protection of religious institutions and the consistent application of the law.

A fundamental question remains: why do disputes involving Muslim places of worship repeatedly generate concerns about selective enforcement and unequal treatment?

The issue is not whether authorities should act against illegal construction. Governments have a responsibility to enforce building regulations and resolve land disputes. The central question is whether such action is based on credible evidence, established legal procedures and equal standards for all communities.

Where the legality of a religious structure is disputed, the matter should be examined through documented evidence, transparent administrative procedures and, where necessary, judicial review. Allegations, political statements or administrative assertions alone should not replace due process.

The Controversy Surrounding Bulldozer Demolitions

The use of bulldozers to remove structures accused of being illegal has become a major political and legal controversy, particularly in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Authorities have cited encroachment and unauthorised construction as grounds for various demolition drives. However, critics have questioned the selection of properties, the procedures followed and the timing of some operations, alleging that certain actions have disproportionately affected Muslims.

The principle of the rule of law requires that government action be based on legal grounds rather than a person's religion, political affiliation or social status.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court of India issued nationwide guidelines addressing punitive demolitions, emphasising procedural safeguards, including prior notice and opportunities for affected parties to challenge proposed action, subject to specified exceptions. The Court's intervention reflected growing concerns about the use of demolition as a form of punishment without due process.

The effectiveness of such safeguards ultimately depends on compliance by state authorities and accountability when legal requirements are violated.

For critics, the continued controversy surrounding demolitions demonstrates the gap that can emerge between constitutional principles and their implementation on the ground.

Religious Freedom and Constitutional Guarantees

India's Constitution guarantees religious freedom and provides protections for religious communities.

Article 25 safeguards freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion, subject to constitutional limitations. Article 26 grants religious denominations certain rights to manage their own religious affairs, also subject to constitutional conditions.

These protections are not absolute. However, the state is obligated to respect constitutional guarantees and ensure that restrictions are imposed according to law rather than discriminatory considerations.

The judiciary has a particularly important role in this process. When government actions threaten fundamental rights, courts are expected to examine the legality of those actions and ensure that constitutional safeguards are meaningful in practice.

Critics argue that judicial intervention alone is insufficient if government authorities fail to implement court orders or comply with established procedures. They have called for stronger accountability mechanisms where officials are found to have disregarded binding judicial directions.

The credibility of democratic institutions depends not only on the judgments they issue but also on whether those judgments are respected and implemented.

Public Protests and Institutional Accountability

Concerns about institutional accountability extend beyond disputes over religious sites.

The article also raises allegations concerning restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to the account, restrictions affecting public transport and internet services were imposed despite judicial objections, and the government subsequently faced contempt-related proceedings.

These allegations require examination against the relevant court orders and official records. Nevertheless, they illustrate a broader concern about the relationship between public protest, government authority and judicial oversight.

Peaceful protest is an important feature of democratic life. Citizens must be able to express disagreement with public institutions without facing arbitrary restrictions, while authorities retain the responsibility to maintain public order within the limits of the law.

When people lose confidence in the ability of institutions to address their grievances, public frustration can grow. Restoring trust requires transparent decision-making, impartial enforcement of the law and meaningful accountability.

What Should Minority Communities Do?

The author argues that Muslim communities in India must reassess their approach to protecting their rights rather than relying exclusively on government institutions or expecting courts to resolve every grievance without sustained public engagement.

However, a more assertive approach need not mean confrontation or disorder. Peaceful demonstrations, legal challenges, public advocacy, documentation of alleged violations and engagement with civil society can all serve as legitimate means of demanding accountability.

The protection of minority rights is not solely the responsibility of the communities affected. Political parties, religious institutions, civil society organisations, human rights groups and democratic institutions also have a role to play.

The objective should be to ensure that constitutional protections are upheld consistently and that allegations of discrimination are investigated through impartial procedures.

Preserving India's Shared Heritage

India's mosques, temples, churches, shrines and historic buildings form part of the country's diverse cultural heritage. Many are significant not only for their religious importance but also for their architecture, local history and place in collective memory.

Not every old mosque is legally designated as a protected monument. Nevertheless, questions concerning a building's historical significance, ownership or legality should be examined carefully before irreversible action is taken.

Historical records, land documents, archival material and other relevant evidence should inform decisions concerning disputed structures. Transparency and expert assessment can help prevent disputes from escalating and reduce the risk of politically charged interpretations of history.

Once a historic building has been demolished, reconstructing a structure on the same site may not restore its original architectural features or historical fabric. This makes careful legal and historical assessment particularly important.

The Places of Worship Act, 1991, remains central to debates over religious sites because of its general objective of preserving their religious character as it stood at Independence, subject to the statute's terms and exceptions. Its application and interpretation have therefore become important questions for the courts.

Consistent enforcement of the law could help reduce uncertainty and prevent disputes over religious sites from becoming sources of prolonged social tension.

The Challenge Facing India's Democratic Institutions

India's constitutional framework promises equality before the law, religious freedom and judicial remedies for the protection of fundamental rights. The challenge is to ensure that these commitments are reflected in administrative decisions and judicial outcomes.

The judiciary must remain independent, the executive must comply with the law, and law enforcement authorities must apply legal standards without discrimination. These principles are essential to maintaining public confidence in democratic institutions.

The question raised by the controversy over mosque demolitions is therefore larger than the fate of individual religious buildings. It concerns the credibility of the rule of law and whether citizens can expect equal protection regardless of their religious identity.

If disputes over places of worship continue without public confidence in fair procedures, demands for institutional accountability may intensify. Protests directed at the Election Commission have already demonstrated the political significance of public dissatisfaction with democratic institutions.

Whether similar expressions of dissent emerge around the judiciary will depend, in part, on how effectively institutions respond to concerns about fairness, independence and constitutional responsibility.

Ultimately, safeguarding India's democratic future requires more than constitutional guarantees on paper. It requires consistent enforcement of the law, respect for judicial independence, protection of religious freedom and equal treatment for every citizen.