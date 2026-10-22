Aligarh Muslim University Hosts ‘Behesht-e-Sukhan’, a Literary Gathering Celebrating Devotion to Ahlul Bayt

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The gathering was described by its organisers as the first event of its kind, aimed at promoting the tradition of *salaam* poetry dedicated to the Ahlul Bayt and creating a platform for religious expression and literary exchange.

Professor Siraj Ajmali, chairman of the university’s Department of Urdu, presided over the event, while Dr Maulana Asghar Ejaz Qaimi, chairman of the Department of Theology (Shia), conducted the proceedings. The programme was founded by Dr Ali Raza Aseer Naoganvi.

The event opened with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Maulana Ahmad Majlisi, followed by an introductory address from Dr Nazar Abbas, who discussed the literary, intellectual and spiritual significance of devotional poetry.

Poets Present Tributes to the Ahlul Bayt

A central feature of the gathering was the presentation of devotional poems reflecting love for the Ahlul Bayt, loyalty, sacrifice and the enduring legacy of Karbala.

Poets Amir Imam, Dr Ali Raza Aseer Naoganvi, Hashim Abbas, Baqir Raza Shayan, Kazim Jarchavi, Dr Shabab Akbar Qaimi, Safar Naqvi and Faraz Arshi presented their works, each bringing a distinct style and literary approach to the traditional form of *salaam* poetry.

Their performances highlighted the continuing role of devotional poetry in expressing religious identity, spiritual attachment and reverence for the family of Prophet Muhammad.

Professor Mehtab Haider Naqvi also attended the gathering, adding to its academic and literary representation.

Arabic Poetry Adds a Distinctive Dimension

One of the notable moments of the programme was the presentation by Dr Maulana Asghar Ejaz Qaimi, who recited a devotional composition he had written in Arabic in addition to presenting a *salaam*.

His Arabic-language contribution introduced an additional literary dimension to the gathering and was warmly received by the audience. The combination of Urdu and Arabic poetry emerged as one of the event’s distinguishing features.

Qaimi also guided the proceedings, inviting poets to present their works and maintaining the programme’s literary flow.

Organiser Highlights the Importance of Devotional Literature

The event reflected the efforts of founder Dr Ali Raza Aseer Naoganvi to establish a dedicated platform for *salaam* poetry within the university’s academic and cultural environment.

Organisers expressed appreciation to the presiding scholar, invited guests, participating poets, faculty members, students and other attendees for their contributions to the programme.

They also expressed hope that *Behesht-e-Sukhan* would become a continuing literary tradition, encouraging future generations to engage with devotional poetry and strengthening connections among scholars, poets and students.

The programme concluded with a dinner for participants, providing an opportunity for informal discussions and exchanges among members of the academic, literary and religious communities.

The gathering underscored the role of universities as spaces where literary traditions, religious expression and cultural heritage can be explored and passed on to younger generations. Through its focus on Urdu and Arabic devotional poetry, *Behesht-e-Sukhan* sought to establish a platform for preserving and developing the literary tradition of expressing devotion to the Ahlul Bayt.