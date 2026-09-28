Hussain Day at Aligarh Muslim University Reflects on Karbala’s Message of Truth and Human Dignity

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Aligarh, India: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) hosted a commemorative gathering titled “Hussain Day” at Bait-us-Salat, bringing together academics, religious scholars, poets, teachers and students to reflect on the life of Imam Hussain, the events of Karbala and their continuing relevance to questions of truth, justice and human dignity.

The programme was chaired by Dr. Siddharth Chakravarty of AMU’s Department of English. The gathering combined Quranic recitation, devotional poetry and scholarly addresses, with speakers presenting Karbala not only as an important episode in Islamic history but also as a source of ethical and moral reflection.

The programme opened with a recitation of the Quran by Mohammad Akhtar. Students Kamran Hussain, Mohammad Hasan, Shayan and Vilayat Jafar subsequently presented devotional poems in praise of Imam Hussain.

A number of poets also presented their verses during the gathering, including Professor Mehtab Haider Naqvi, Dr. Asghar Ejaz Qaimi, Dr. Abbas Raza, Maulana Ahmad Majlisi, Maulana Mumtaz Abbas Ufaq, Kazim Jarchavi, Ali Raza Aseer, Dr. Mehtab Ahmad, Danish Zaidi and Ahmad Kazmi.

Their poetry explored themes associated with Karbala, including sacrifice, loyalty, courage, perseverance and the defence of moral principles.

The scholarly session featured addresses by Dr. Maulana Asghar Ejaz Qaimi, head of AMU’s Department of Shia Theology, Dr. Raza Abbas, Dr. Haider Hussaini, Dr. Shah Mohammad Abbas Wasim and Dr. Tayyab Raza Naqvi.

Dr. Qaimi described Imam Hussain as an embodiment of truth, courage and human dignity, and discussed the continuing significance of the Karbala narrative. He presented Hussain’s legacy as an ethical question for successive generations: how should an individual respond when confronted with a conflict between truth and falsehood?

Other speakers examined different dimensions of Imam Hussain’s character and the Karbala narrative, highlighting themes of steadfastness, freedom, sacrifice and human dignity.

A major feature of the evening was an address by Dr. Siddharth Chakravarty. Speaking from the perspective of his academic background in English, he discussed Karbala as a story with significance beyond its historical and religious setting. He presented it as a symbol through which questions of conscience, moral responsibility and resistance to injustice can be examined across different periods and societies.

The event’s organisers and speakers emphasised the universal dimensions they associate with the legacy of Imam Hussain, while the gathering itself remained rooted in the religious and cultural traditions surrounding his remembrance.

Maulana Ahmad Majlisi conducted the programme, guiding the proceedings from Quranic recitation and devotional poetry to the scholarly speeches. Professor Tayyab Raza Naqvi delivered the concluding vote of thanks, acknowledging the participation of speakers, poets, students, teachers and members of the audience.

A large number of students and other attendees participated in the gathering. The atmosphere at Bait-us-Salat remained focused on remembrance of Imam Hussain, devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt and reflection on the lessons traditionally drawn from Karbala.

The programme concluded with a dinner for participants.

For those attending, “Hussain Day” served not simply as a commemorative gathering but as an opportunity to revisit the enduring themes associated with Karbala—truth, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, freedom and respect for human dignity. The event underscored why the memory of Imam Hussain and Karbala continues to hold a significant place in religious, literary and ethical discourse.