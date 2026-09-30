Mark Death Anniversary of Fakhru’l-Ulama Maulana Mirza Muhammad Alam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Majlis-e-Tarheem was held at Dargah-e-Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) in Rustam Nagar, Lucknow, to mark the death anniversary of Fakhru’l-Ulama Maulana Mirza Muhammad Alam. The gathering was attended by a large number of believers, respected students, religious scholars, preachers, zakireen and prominent members of the city.

In his address, Maulana Mirza Ejaz Athar recalled Maulana Mirza Muhammad Alam’s scholarly and religious contributions, saying that the lives of scholars and jurists are dedicated to promoting religious teachings, guiding the community and providing the younger generation with religious and moral education. He said that the true legacy of a religious scholar lies in his knowledge, understanding of religion and concern for the welfare of the community, which continues to guide people even after his passing.

Remembering Maulana Mirza Muhammad Alam, he highlighted his religious efforts, scholarly standing and commitment to the religious community. He said that the lives and services of such scholars serve as a source of guidance for younger generations, adding that preserving their scholarly and religious legacy is an important responsibility of the community.

Maulana Mirza Ejaz Athar also spoke about the responsibilities of religious scholars in the present era. He said their role is not limited to explaining religious rulings, but also includes creating religious awareness in society, keeping young people connected with the Qur’an and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.), promoting moral values, and strengthening unity and brotherhood within the Muslim community.

He emphasized that religious gatherings and scholarly meetings play an important role in creating religious awareness and providing moral and spiritual guidance to the younger generation.

At the beginning and conclusion of the majlis, Hujjat al-Islam wa al-Muslimeen Maulana Mirza Jafar Abbas and Maulana Raza Abbas welcomed the participants and expressed their gratitude for their presence. They thanked the scholars, preachers, zakireen, students and believers who attended the gathering, saying that the large participation reflected the community’s connection with the scholarly and religious services of the late Fakhru’l-Ulama.

A large number of believers, scholars, preachers, students and prominent members of Lucknow and surrounding areas attended the majlis. The gathering concluded with prayers for the reward of the deceased’s soul, elevation of his spiritual rank and forgiveness.