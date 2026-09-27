Indian Shia cleric calls for Muslim unity against oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Syed Reza Haider Zaidi, an Indian cleric, said Muslims must rely on shared Islamic principles and rise above religious and sectarian differences to unite against oppression and support the oppressed, and to properly fulfill their human and moral responsibilities toward society and the world.

Hojatoleslam Syed Reza Haider Zaidi delivered Friday prayer sermons at the Shahi Asifi Mosque in Lucknow, India, emphasizing the central place of Tawhid (the oneness of God) in Islamic thought. He said Muslims must rely on shared Islamic principles and rise above religious and sectarian differences to unite against oppression and support the oppressed, and to properly fulfill their human and moral responsibilities toward society and the world.

Stating that Tawhid is the spirit of Islam and the foundation of faith, he said Tawhid is not merely a theoretical belief but is deeply connected to practical life, behavior, conduct, and human responsibilities. Therefore, a believer must pursue the reality of Tawhid and the requirements of "La ilaha illa Allah" in the realm of action as well.

Hojatoleslam Syed Reza Haider Zaidi described "Tawhid al-Mufaddal" as one of the key sources in this series of discussions. He introduced Mufaddal ibn Amr al-Ju'fi and explained his connection to Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS) and the attribution of the book to the Imam.

Referring to the story of Ibn Abi al-Awja, he also highlighted Imam al-Sadiq's (AS) scholarly method, his forbearance, and the way he engaged with opponents, stressing that followers of the school of Ahlul Bayt (AS) must model the ethics and conduct of the Imams (AS) in their own behavior and speech.

The religious scholar stressed that Tawhid is not merely a theoretical belief but is directly connected to human practical responsibilities in life.

Referring to the sacrifice and uprising of Imam Hussein (AS), he highlighted the Imam's stand as a defense of Tawhid, saying the monotheistic belief must be understood and adhered to with correct knowledge and its practical requirements in individual and social life.

Hojatoleslam Syed Reza Haider Zaidi stressed the need to link good deeds to the real needs of society, saying a person must strive to perform good deeds in accordance with the true needs of society.

Explaining this point in the context of Isal al-Thawab (dedicating the reward of good deeds to the deceased), he said society's needs have changed across different periods. In the past, digging wells and providing water were among important social services, but today helping the needy in areas such as education, healthcare, and other basic needs can also be a means of Isal al-Thawab.

The Indian cleric added that one could, for example, cover the education costs of a needy child or contribute to a patient's treatment costs and dedicate the reward to the souls of the deceased.

Stressing the need to support the oppressed, unity in Islamic societies, and attention to human and moral responsibilities against oppression, he called on Muslims not to remain indifferent to developments in the Islamic world and the region.

The religious scholar also called on the Muslim community, particularly Sunni Muslims, to maintain unity and, rising above religious and sectarian differences, closely and seriously follow regional developments and make their voices heard in support of the oppressed and in defense of their rights.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Syed Reza Haider Zaidi prayed for help for the oppressed, an end to the oppression of tyrants, healing for the sick, forgiveness for the deceased, and God's mercy upon parents, asking God Almighty to establish security and tranquility.

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