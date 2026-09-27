Indian Shia cleric praises Pezeshkian’s UN speech

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Syed Wasi Haider Rizvi, a Shia cleric in India, praised Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's positions at the United Nations and stressed that displaying images of the martyred children of Minab was a manifestation of the human consequences of attacks on Iran and a defense of the rights of the victims.

Hojatoleslam Syed Wasi Haider Rizvi delivered a Friday prayer sermon at the Askari Mosque in Karimpur, India, in which he addressed the importance of piety, truthfulness, trustworthiness, good conduct, and the status of knowledge and scholars. He devoted part of his remarks to current global developments, particularly the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.

In his second sermon, Rizvi referred to the recent speech by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the UN General Assembly, saying Pezeshkian courageously responded to accusations and claims leveled against Iran and drew global public attention to the human consequences of attacks on Iran.

The Friday prayer leader added that the Iranian president, in response to claims that Iran is a terrorist state, stated: "We are not terrorists; we are victims of terrorism. We have only defended ourselves."

He said Pezeshkian posed a question to the international community: How can those who have attacked Iran accuse it of terrorism? He also drew the world's attention to the human dimensions of these events, pointing to attacks on Iran, the martyrdom of civilians, and damage to civilian centers.

Hojatoleslam Wasi Haider Rizvi described the display of images of the martyred children of the Minab school incident at the UN General Assembly as a significant action, saying one of the most impactful parts of the Iranian president's speech was the showing of images of innocent children who lost their lives in an attack on a school in Minab.

He added that by holding up the images of these children before representatives of world countries, Pezeshkian sought to show the international community the human and painful dimensions of attacks on civilians.

Rizvi further noted that raising the issue of the martyrdom of children and harm to civilians at the highest level of an international body once again draws the world's attention to the human consequences of war and conflict.

He stressed that the lives of human beings, especially children and civilians, must be respected regardless of nationality, religion, or political borders, and the international community must not remain indifferent to such events.

The Friday prayer leader said the world today needs justice, dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful solutions more than ever, and the international community must prioritize preserving human life and resolving disputes through negotiation and diplomacy instead of relying on power and war.

In his first sermon, Rizvi referred to a saying of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS): "If a man among you is pious in his religion, truthful in his speech, fulfills his trust, and behaves well with people, it will be said: This is a Shia, and that pleases me."

He stated that Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS) linked the true identity of a Shia to his behavior and lifestyle. Therefore, piety, honesty, trustworthiness, and good conduct are not merely individual virtues but practical manifestations of the school of Ahlul Bayt (AS).

He added that we must be worthy representatives of the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (AS) through our words and actions, because a person's ethics and behavior toward others reflect their religious upbringing and faith. Therefore, promoting honesty, tolerance, good behavior, and mutual respect in society is essential.

In another part of his remarks, Rizvi addressed the status of knowledge and scholars, saying religious knowledge gives a person the power to distinguish right from wrong and truth from falsehood and plays an important role in shaping their personality and behavior.

He stressed that alongside adherence to the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (AS), seeking knowledge and understanding and respecting scholars are among our religious responsibilities. Properly educating the younger generation and reforming society requires utilizing religious knowledge and the guidance of religious scholars.

The Friday prayer leader of Karimpur expressed sorrow and grief over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Seyed Musa Shobeiri Zanjani, offering his condolences and paying tribute to his valuable scholarly and religious services.

He stated that the scholarly and religious legacy of such great scholars is a valuable asset for seminaries and future generations and can serve as a guiding light on the path of knowledge, ethics, and religious teachings.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Syed Wasi Haider Rizvi stressed that in the current circumstances, more than ever, we must practice the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (AS) in our individual and social lives.

He noted that piety, honesty, trustworthiness, good conduct, valuing knowledge, and empathy with the oppressed are principles that can pave the way for a righteous, dignified society filled with peace and coexistence.

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